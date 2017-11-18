Gearing Up For the Cold: Six Things to do this Weekend in Providence to Keep Warm

by Alexis Jais ’18

A&E Staff

After freshmen year, many Providence College students think they have done it all. Although events like Waterfire and shopping at the Providence Place Mall and boutiques on Thayer Street are all fun activities, the city of Providence has a lot more to offer.

As the biting winter months move in at full force, some of the cherished Providence peculiarities die away with summer’s sweet warmth and late sunsets. For this coming weekend, we have compiled a few cheap and unique Providence destinations into a handy list that will pull you out of the bleak drag of winter.

For film fanatics and those wanting to save 10 bucks on tickets alike, the Cable Car Cinema near College Hill offers a cozy, trendy space for moviegoers to relax and enjoy rare, independent films for half the price of a regularly priced ticket. Not to mention, a substantial bar area provides visitors with unique coffee and tea drinks, snacks, and alcoholic beverages for those of age. The Cable Car Cinema is quaint and quiet, but it is surely not lacking in that quirky Providence character we all know and love.

For those with energy to spare, the Shelter Arcade Bar in Olneyville is a great weekend destination if you have some extra money in the bank and a 21+ ID. This bar is exclusive to people who are over the age of 21, but has a lively and rousing bar atmosphere with plenty of snacks and vintage games to boot. Open from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, the Arcade Bar has entertainment options to spare and is the perfect spot to have a drink and play some games with friends after a long week.

Sometimes a brisk winter walk is the perfect antidote for the stress that comes after a hectic week, and many may not know that Providence holds a woodsy gem right in the heart of the city called the Neutaconkanut Hill Conservancy. With several miles of trails and a breathtaking view of the city from the top, Neutaconkanut is often called “The last wild place in Providence.” If you are the type who needs a natural weekend getaway from the mundane routine of urban life, Neutaconkanut is a close and beautiful choice, especially for those with limited means of transportation.

This weekend you will not want to miss the various art exhibtions Providence has to offer. The city is filled with various museums such as the RISD museum, part of the Rhode Island School of Design, John Brown House Museum, and the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium. This month the RISD Museum has Altered States: Etching in Late 19th Century Paris on view until Dec. 3. The exhibition showcases the revolutionary transformation of the printmaking process of etching. With works done by well-known artists such as Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, Henri Guerard, and Albert Besnard, you will not want to miss this opportunity. The Museum of Natural History and Planetarium will opening a new exhibit Nov. 18 called African Rhythms: Selections from the Health Collection.

Providence has so much to offer this weekend and hopefully one of these events will deepen your love for this wonderful city.