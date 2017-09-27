Impressions from Lysistrata: A Musical Protest

by Mary McGreal ’15

A&E Staff

Let’s break the fourth wall for just a moment. Lysistrata, a musical protest, is currently playing at the Smith Center for the Arts and you really need to go see it. It’s a feminist, pro-sex comedy with a bunch of jokes about a certain male appendage. Is there a better way to spend your Saturday evening? Probably not.

The women of Providence College take center stage in Lysistrata, a bawdy, fun comedy presented by the Department of Theatre, Dance, and Film/Angell Blackfriars Theatre. Adapted by Ellen McLaughlin and directed by Professor Mary G. Farrell, the musical is based on the comedy by Greek playwright Aristophanes. Local artist Keith Munslow created original music and lyrics for the production.

The story might be familiar to some Providence College students, as several Civ teams use the play. Without giving away too much, Lysistrata has grown fed up with constant warfare and decides to lead the women of Greece in a protest against their husbands. Until the men lay down their weapons, the women will refuse to have sex with their husbands. Several male actors who play the women’s husbands round out the largely female cast. Listen closely and you will hear some really on point remarks about the women and their lives—at one point the pregnant chorus leader says something along the lines of, “Daycare, it’s like a robbery.”

Unfortunately, listening closely is something you will have to do if you want to catch all the witty remarks. While dialogue is clear when only one or two actors are speaking, once several others join in, it becomes muffled. By the time the 283-seat theatre began to fill Saturday, there was a dull murmur that made it difficult to hear. This has been a problem at past productions, suggesting that it is a technical problem, not the fault of the cast. It is frustrating when you cannot hear what is being said, but when a glance around the theatre shows nothing but smiles and laughter, it is difficult to stay frustrated for long. The play is not long enough to get bored with, either. Advertised as running for 80 minutes with no intermission, it only ran for about an hour and 15 minutes.

Lysistrata marks the last chance to see the class of 2014 take the stage of the Blackfriars Theatre. The cast consists of Providence College Theatre Department mainstays, with a few new faces mixed in. This includes several underclassmen to keep an eye on, including Katrina Pavao ’16 as Lysistrata, Katcy Stephan ’16 as Lysistrata’s neighbor, and Joey Macari ’17 as a Spartan woman and an old woman of Athens. The cast complemented one another nicely and really captured the hectic humor of the play.

Visually, the stage was minimally adorned, with lots of unfinished-looking wood and two large puppets. The hodgepodge of design extends to the costumes as well. The costumes were gaudy in the best possible way—as if your seventh grade self’s closet exploded, but you still managed to end up with a pretty awesome outfit. A few strategically placed balloons represent choice appendages, while hats and scarves are plentiful.

Lysistrata is advertised as a musical protest, but a bit more music would have been welcome. The singing that did take place was extremely entertaining. It was a bit disappointing that the whole production was not lyrical. The score was not groundbreaking, but it was contemporary and catchy. “The Libido (Is The Last Thing to Go)” was practically majestic. A band tucked into a back corner accompanied the cast with live music.

The play is not something that you would expect to see take the stage of Providence College. That being said, (almost) everyone should be able to enjoy it. Given that the College has a history of being, shall we say, a bit conservative, it feels almost deviant to attend a play so decadent on College grounds. You really have to see it to believe it. Upcoming performances are April 11 and 12 at 8 p.m. and April 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from the Smith Center Box office, online, or by calling 401-865-2218. Tickets are $13, $9 for senior citizens, and $5 for students.