Letter to the Editor: Presidential Apology

Since I am still walking on top of the ground and will be 92 next month, I wish to express my opinion concerning President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama’s false wiretapping of his residence at the Trump Towers in New York City during the 2016 Presidential Election.

“The Donald” obviously has a problem with “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” in expressing himself. The FBI and the National Security Agency did not find any evidence for three time married Donald that Barack had ordered surveillance on him during campaign 2016.

The Donald didn’t offer any evidence after he promised to do so. I firmly believe that The Donald should offer Barack Obama an apology for his actions. This was wrong!!!!!!

I am opposed to The Donald’s “Mexican Wall,” Donald’s immigration ban, etc. Incidentally, I am still pro-life and a foe of abortion. What about you?

Most sincerely,

Rusell P. Demoe ’72 ’82G

P.S. God bless everyone at PC.