Club Spotlight: Sustainability Club

by Sarah Gianni ’18

News Staff

As environmental protection continues to be a prominent issue in today’s news, students at Providence College have created a club committed to finding and creating new ways to promote sustainability. The Sustainability Club was implemented in March 2017, and is currently comprised of 20 active members.

“The Sustainability club gives students who have an interest in sustainability an outlet to learn more and implement sustainable practices in our local community and/or internationally,” said board member of the club Molly Andrus ’19.

As the club is a relatively new presence on campus, they continue to formulate new ideas on how to achieve their goals. “We hope to break into a local committee, international committee, marketing committee, and any other committee that is suggested,” said Andrus. “We would also love to have student bloggers, as so many members of the club are going abroad.”

Student blogs would allow for contributors to write about their experiences in sustainability in the country they are visiting. This information could then be used to address sustainability efforts at PC.

The club also hopes to organize outreach events to support sustainable projects, as well as lectures from guest speakers. Despite the fast approaching end to the semester, the Sustainability Club did sponsor a guest speaker from Rhode Island Feeds Rhode Island. The representative spoke about ending food insecurity in Rhode Island, and how students can contribute to this cause.

Those interested in taking part of the organization and direction of the Sustainability Club can email mandrus@friars.providence.edu to be notified about upcoming club meetings.

“Although the club has only been around since March, we feel that we have already generated an interest in sustainability among the students who have come to the meetings,” said Andrus. “We are expecting to make a big impact next year.”