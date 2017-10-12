Friar Flashback: Remembering the Aquinas Fire

by Meaghan Dodson ’17

News Co-Editor

Next Tuesday, December 13, will be the 39th anniversary of one of the most tragic events in Providence College history. The Aquinas Hall fire of 1977 devastated the College as it took the lives of 10 of its female students, and members of the PC community still hold the memories of these women in their hearts.

The night of Dec. 12 was the first snowfall of the year. Students had a snowball fight on the quad outside Aquinas Hall, but most had returned to their dorms by around 2 a.m. A few of the women were using hair dryers to dry their snow-soaked mittens. The women who lived on the fourth floor of Aquinas Hall had decorated the corridor for the Christmas season, covering the walls and lights with paper and foil to transform the hallway into a “Silent Night.” Two of the girls created a manger out of cardboard and paper, using a high-intensity desk lamp to light up the Nativity scene.

At 2:57 a.m., there were reports of a fire raging on the fourth floor of Aquinas Hall. Fire fighters arrived on scene and brought students down via ladders, fire doors, and fireproof stairwells. The fire was extinguished by 3:35 a.m.—only 38 minutes after the initial call—but those minutes were long enough; they left a grieving PC community in their wake.

Ten women died—eight from flames and smoke inhalation, and two from jumping out of a fourth-story window in an attempt to escape. In addition, 16 women suffered various injuries from burns and smoke inhalation. The tragedy captured the attention of the nation, prompting renewed talks about the issue of fire safety on college campuses.

Father Brian Shanley, O.P., ’80, was a student at the time, and he talked about his memories of the fire in The Promise of Providence, a film created by Mike Leonard ’70 & ’00Hon. in anticipation for the College’s upcoming centennial. “I still find it hard to talk about,” Fr. Shanley stated. “I remember the night vividly, and I remember the incredible sadness that just descended on the campus. And I remember the next day they cancelled classes and brought us to Alumni and Fr. Peterson [the College’s president at the time] said the mass and preached. I don’t remember what he said but I remember sitting there thinking that we’re going to get through this, and that all is not lost.”

Dr. Richard Grace, professor emeritus of the history department and PC’s resident historian, also spoke in the film. He stated, “The great question was ‘Why did God let this happen?’ And nobody had a good answer.”

Fr. Shanley also remembers, however, how the College responded to this tragedy. The Rev. Thomas R. Peterson, O.P., moved into Aquinas Hall “just to be there,” and the other Dominicans were there for students and families as well. Indeed, Dr. Donna McCaffrey in her “A Brief History of Providence College” states that, in the aftermath of the fire, a “new familial consciousness” and the idea of the “PC family” was formed.

“I think it forced everybody to think about what family meant,” Grace stated.

Today, the “PC family” is stronger than ever. Around this time every year, alumni and their families reconnect, post stories, and share memories about the fire in order to ensure that the memories of the women will not be forgotten. Martha Reynolds ’80 has written about the fire on her blog over the past several years, stating, “Every year we remember, because we can’t ever forget.”

Robin Craig Piebes ’80 adds, “When I talk to people about Providence College and what sets it apart, it’s that community. It was being taken in by girls I didn’t know that night. It was being given their clothes to wear, watching boys move cars and carry girls who had no shoes. It was the comfort a college president gave by living in the dorm with us afterwards and sending flowers every holiday. All of these things are what I have always thought of Providence to be.”

The Cowl would like to honor the lives of Katy Andresakes ’80, Jackie Botelho ’81, Sallyann Garvey ’81, Donna Galligan ’81, Barbara Feeney ’81, Gretchen Ludwig ’81, Cathy Repucci ’81, Laura Ryan ’81, Debbie Smith ’78, and Dotty Widman ’81. A memorial plaque with the names of these women can be found on the outside back wall of Aquinas Hall, on the side closest to St. Dominic’s Chapel. The plaque reads: “In memory of those whom God called to Himself and of those whom God called to show Himself to others by the love they showed one for another. December 13, 1977.”

Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to stop by St. Dominic’s Chapel on Tuesday to say a prayer or simply take a moment of silence in order to honor the memories of these 10 women. They are still remembered here at the College, and the PC community will keep the families of these women in its prayers and thoughts over the course of the upcoming week.