Serrin Foster Makes a Feminist Case against Abortion

by Kathleen Sullivan ’14

News Editor

When asked how she combats the question of being a feminist and a pro-life advocate, Serrin Foster, the president of Feminists for Life, replied that a pro-life feminist “is not an oxymoron, it’s redundant.”

The audience in the Overlook Lounge spread all the way around the corner of the room for Foster’s lecture, “The Feminist Case Against Abortion,” on Tuesday night. Foster spoke about the compatibility of being feminist and pro-life, what has helped shape her own pro-life position, and the advocacy work she participates in through the Feminists for Life organization.

The event was co-sponsored by PC for Life, Campus Ministry, the Department of Theology, and College Republicans. Laura Wells ’14, the coordinator for PC For Life, delivered Foster’s formal introduction, noting that Foster has led Feminists for Life of America since 1994. Foster explained that the goal of the organization she leads is to free women from abortion because “women deserve better than abortion.” And whether you agreed with her stance or not, she added, “I welcome you.”

She first addressed a number of significant figures in the history of women’s suffrage and women’s rights, and how they all supported the right to life in their efforts to guarantee women the rights they deserved. She then discussed some of the history in the development of the issue of abortion, its legalization, its role in the women’s rights movement, and explained how and why women have been driven to choose abortion over life.

The focus of the rest of the lecture was about addressing the issue by looking at it as a failure to serve women through limited choices, lack of resources, and lack of support. Foster emphasized the need to address this larger problem and seek victory over violence, as that is true feminism.

She stated that institutions must examine their own policies and set an example for the world in developing programs and providing resources that give pregnant women more options than just abortion clinics. Feminists for Life address this issue head-on through advocating for and moderating Pregnancy Resource Forums on college campuses. She shared stories of successful programs developed through the forums at colleges such as Georgetown University and Wellesley College. The aims of the forums are to ensure that “no woman would have to choose between a child or an education.”

Foster stated that feminism stands for nonviolence, nondiscrimination, and justice for all. She explained that the issue of contraceptives is outside their mission, as they focus on pregnancy and parenting resources and support because that is what needs attention and that is what is lacking right now.

Before the end of the question and answer portion, Foster asked the audience what the choice here at PC is if a woman, student or other, is pregnant. Members of the audience noted that presently there are no resources like maternity housing or childcare facilities offered.

Foster encouraged all in attendance to work on solutions to the issue of abortion and the lack of resources and support for women through action and not argument. The solution will be found through communication, policies, and resources. She expressed her willingness to provide support in organizing a Pregnancy Resource Forum at PC.