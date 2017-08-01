Take Advantage of Online Classes

by McKenzie Tavella ’18

Opinion Staff

This semester, I tried something different. Despite what students typically think, there is more than just fall and spring semester. There is also winter and summer intercession. Although some may be completely against and not even consider taking courses during our only two periods of free time, I urge these students to reconsider. I took a course in astronomy during this most recent winter break, and it was one of the best decisions I have made thus far at Providence College. I will admit, at first I was anxious. I regretted signing up, especially because I tend to spend my winter break skiing in Vermont, which has horrible cell service. Would I not enjoy taking a class purely through technology? Would I even be able to access Sakai? Questions raced through my head, but I was curious and had to at least try.

So, the day came when the infamous finals week had ended, and my brain was already fried. Not to my delight, I logged onto my email and found our astronomy course syllabus staring back at me in my inbox. “This is it,” I thought. I took a deep breath and opened it, expecting some kind of monster to appear on my screen. I saw the word “EXAM” in big, CAPITAL letters. That was the first word that jumped out of my screen and hit me. I nearly stopped reading the syllabus right then and there, called Dean Lisa (yes, we are on a first name basis) and said I made a mistake and I needed to withdraw.

But I did keep reading, and I am so glad I did. I found out that the homework amount was extremely fair, the “EXAM” was actually equivalent to the length and difficulty of a quiz, there were only three, and the websites needed for the course were easily accessible. In addition to this, the lectures were through video tutorials, either from YouTube or personally made by the professor. Lastly, the readings assigned weren’t headache inducing. However, the BEST part of online courses is the due dates.

For this particular class, our first set of assignments was due about a week and a half into the course. This meant that you could do any of these assignments during any day and at any time before the two-week deadline, even out of order if you preferred. This means that the course goes at the students’ pace and gives the student a level of freedom in a class that I have never experienced before. For instance, I wanted to get the first set of assignments done early, since I wouldn’t have a strong connection or any available wifi in Vermont. I did all of the assignments over the span of two days, and then had nothing to worry about for another week or so, until the next set.

Another extreme plus of online courses is that there is absolutely NO physical participation or attendance. If you are sick one day, or want to “go to class” without showering or brushing your teeth while in your slippers and under a blanket, you can. You don’t have to wake up early, you don’t have to look presentable, you don’t have to worry about being on time, etc. These are only some of the great perks of taking an online course. Think of it this way, the more online courses you take during either winter or summer session, the fewer you have to take in person. Just something to think about!