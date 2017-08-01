Why We Should Take School Seriously

by Kelsey Dass ’18

At the age of 17 I was approaching high school graduation. I often spent most of my time with friends, playing sports, going to the beach, when weather permitted, and doing my very best to get out of class. Most seniors in high school get that feeling of “senioritis,” and once it kicks in, it is often impossible to will students to stay in school for any more than 75 percent of the time. Malala Yousafzai and I are only one year apart in age, yet when she was my age she was not trying to cut out of class; in fact, she was leading the world in the fight for girls to stay in class.

I have never had to worry about losing the opportunity to receive an education, nor have my friends. In fact, I never gave it much thought until I saw the film, He Named Me Malala (2015). After seeing this film I thought, “If we were asked to fight for our education rather than just be granted one, would we respect it more?”

Malala Yousafzai grew up in Pakistan during a time period when the Taliban began prohibiting girls from attending schools. When Malala was only 11 years old, she began her fight for an education that she believed not only she, but all girls deserved. Four years later when the Taliban had enough of what she had to say, she was shot. Malala suffered through multiple surgeries, survived, and was brought to safety in Birmingham, England. When Malala discussed this act of violence in her movie, He Named Me Malala, she said that the Taliban “wanted the bullet to silence me,” but it only made her voice louder.

When I was in school and I got a few grades that I was not too thrilled about it, I often complained that I “did not like school.” I was giving up on school out of pure frustration; meanwhile, Malala experienced something that almost ended her life and it only made her desire for an education stronger. Not only did she begin to fight for the girls being oppressed in Pakistan, but she also traveled to Africa and fought for girls there and their right to an education. If America did not have a compulsory education system and students were not required by law to receive an education, or if a destructive and violent group of people prohibited the education system, would American students better appreciate how valuable education really is? There is that old saying, “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” which I believe proves true, especially in this case. The challenge is, since America will not be changing their laws on compulsory education, how do we get students to truly appreciate the education they have been granted?

Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17 “for [her] struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.” I believe Malala teaches the perfect lesson; children complaining about not wanting to be in class need to remember that children elsewhere are fighting to be there.