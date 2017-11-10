Listomania: Weirdest Nicknames Ever
Clammy
Doo Doo*
Dingleberry
Merm
Jo-Jo Banks
Bugs
Beaner
Bubby
Rotten Egg White
Pagina
Carlos Danger
Fungus
Dixie
Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramirez
*for a sophomore in college

