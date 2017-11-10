    November 10, 2017

    Listomania: Weirdest Nicknames Ever

    Clammy

    Doo Doo*

    Dingleberry

    Merm

    Jo-Jo Banks

    Bugs

    Beaner

    Bubby

    Rotten Egg White

    Pagina

    Carlos Danger

    Fungus

    Dixie

    Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramirez

    *for a sophomore in college

