The Children of Señora Esqueleto

by Jose Martinez

Asst. Portfolio Editor

The news came as unexpected because of the volume.

It was delivered on a day like all others on account of the fact that she rules over a land where nothing occurs, where time is irrelevant, and where everything is filled with the opposite of life, unless her existence counts.

“You are to care for a large number of dearly departed, Señora. Approximately 43, if we are to be completely honest.”

Caring for souls was nothing new to her. She cared for them all the time. It is one of the duties that comes with her rule. Again, it was unexpected on account of the size. The largest she ever cared for was a family of five who were victims of a flash flood. She not only had to take care of them, she also had to break the good or bad news in regards to their fates and escort them to the proper places. The parents and two daughters were allowed into Heaven while their greedy son was ordered to Hell with absolutely no exceptions. The fact that a family had to be split apart might be seen as depressing by others, but from Señora Esqueleto’s perspective, it was, again, just her performing her duties.

“It’s a rather large number,” she remarked.

“My apologies Señora, but since their case is strange and, admittedly, upsetting, they simply insist on it,” he said, “Your duties would not change of course; they would be the same.”

As one has never been able to tell what sort of emotions Señora Esqueleto displays on account of the clean and milk white mask implanted on her face, her messenger knew not if she was frustrated in any way with this news.

“Thank you for informing me,” she finally said, “I shall see to it.”

“Of course Señora, of course,” he replied with a bow, “It is always a pleasure.”

They arrived some time later in several buses. The one in front was the only one that had its occupants come out, and even then it was only a few that had exited to speak with Esqueleto.

“Hello,” one of them said. He was rather young, he could not be older than 30, and even then that would be pushing it. He gave his name as Joaquin and introduced several others of the group, including their bus driver.

“We were wondering where we were,” Joaquin began, speaking in a slightly heavy accent, “We were on our way to something rather important, and I think we took the wrong exit. So we thought it’d be best if we tried to get back home instead.”

Esqueleto was going to tell them everything that her messenger told her. Bad news: there was no way out. They were better off using their time to contemplate what it was that they may have done wrong to deserve being here. That was her job, after all.

“I’m not sure I can be of help,” was her reply, “Because truthfully, where you are now does not show up on any map. It’s hard to give directions from this place, and I think you’d get more lost than you probably are now.”

Joaquin passed this on to his company, and he replied with their consensus.

“We’ll wait it out then,” he replied, “With this many people in tow, someone is bound to come looking for us.”

And wait they did. They set up a large encampment close to the buses. What felt like hours passed by as they exchanged stories of their time at home. Some were funny, some were angry, but as a whole, they were calm.

“What were you all on your way to?” Esqueleto asked at one point.

“A protest,” Joaquin replied, in between his stories to his friends. “Most of us are on our way to becoming teachers. Our government has not been the best with the way they have been hiring, and we were on our way to let this fact be known before, well, you know…”

After several days, however, Esqueleto began to notice the anxiety and worry seeping in. Their giddiness gave way to bouts of frustration. Some were close to fighting, but they chose not to only because they worried that their situation would worsen. Joaquin also did his best to calm everyone down by way of his optimistic attitude, insisting that it was only a matter of time until they were found. Eventually he too folded to the same bouts of anxiety and frustration, choosing to vent these moods by way of sulking in one of the buses or out in the open.

Then one day he proclaims that he and his group were stuck in the land forever, and Esqueleto saw no other option but to confirm this. She told them that this was their fate all along, and until someone more powerful than her says otherwise, they will be stuck here until the end of their days.

“But why not tell us sooner?” he asked.

Esqueleto could only give him a long, hard blank stare, before telling him that he should tell the rest of the group of this news.

“I will, but I just have to know one thing,” he began, “One thing, unless of course you do not know yourself, in which case it is completely fine.”

“Of course. Please, ask.”

And he broke down before he could ask his question. He began to cry, and he turned away from Esqueleto, almost choking on his tears as he began to stifle the word “Mama” between each sob.

“Mama, mama…” he continued, forgetting that he was talking to Esqueleto, “Mama, why did they not search for us?”

A warmth that is usually cold welcomed him in a warm embrace, and soft skin that usually takes the form of what feels like stone kissed him on the forehead, before he could hear a tender whisper entering the openings of his ears.

“Because, mi hijo…man does not look for what he does not consider lost.”

This story is dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Iguala mass kidnappings, who along with their families, have yet to find justice and peace.