Dunn’s Decision: Why Kris Came Back

by Jeff Williams ’17

Sports Staff

At the beginning of the college basketball season, the national media anoints one player as the best in the nation, and he is treated to a flurry of articles promoting him as a one-of-a-kind basketball player who could bring his team to great heights. UCLA’s Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton, Cincinnati’s Oscar Robertson, Indiana State’s Larry Bird, North Carolina’s Michael Jordan, Texas’ Kevin Durant, Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin, and Kentucky’s Anthony Davis are just a few of the greats who generated huge national buzz about their play on the hardwood in college. As we come upon the 2015-2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball season, Providence College’s own star, Kris Dunn ’17, is the one making the headlines.

A simple Google search returns countless articles from the past week written by big media outlets such as Sports Illustrated, The New York Post, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and The Sporting News, whose Tim Casey interviewed Dunn earlier this month. “I don’t let the hype get to me,” Dunn said. “I’ve been through the ups and downs. I’ve been at my lowest point when nobody was around. Now, I’m at my up. Everybody’s trying to be appreciative, but like I said I stay true to myself and stay humble.” He told Jeff Goodman of ESPN that it was obvious that he needed to stay at PC and get better. “You can see it, I could see it. It wasn’t a hard decision from that standpoint because I want to get better.” In the 2014-2015 season, Dunn led the Friar men to a 22-12 record, who were at times ranked in both the AP and Coaches’ polls for the first time since 2004. He averaged 15.6 points per game, good enough for sixth in the Big East, on 48 percent shooting. His 7.6 assists per game led the league and helped LaDontae Henton ’15 to lead the league in scoring.

He is a prolific rebounder as well, and his 5.5 per game was good enough for 12th in the conference. He has showed incredible ability on defense, too, averaging 2.7 steals a game and being named to the All-Big East Defensive Team. Of course, he was also named to the All-Big East Team and shared the Big East Player of the Year Award with Villanova’s Ryan Arcidiacono. Dunn’s Friars went to the Big East semifinals and made the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. Coach Cooley told CBS’ Jon Rothstein in an interview that he should be even better this year. “I think he’s stronger, quicker, and faster. I think his court awareness is better just because he’s played more. I would say those things will stand out more as well as his ability to score the basketball. I think we’ll lean on him a little bit more to score the ball this year.” Dunn surprised a lot of people by returning to school this year. CBS’ Matt Norlander wrote that most in his position would have left. “It’s quite possible Dunn’s decision to bypass last June’s NBA Draft was an unprecedented choice for a player of his standard. First, consider how rare it is, over the past 25 years, for a guy considered to be a lottery pick to refuse to leave school. Then factor in Dunn’s injury history.

He’s already had two major shoulder surgeries. He’s endured missed time—nearly two seasons’ worth—and was still highly coveted.” Howie Kussoy of The New York Post reported that even those closest to him thought he would leave. “His father thought he would leave. His coach, Ed Cooley, suggested he go, too. Millions of dollars were one decision away. Instead, Dunn returned to school, never considering—or reconsidering—the alternative for a moment.” In September, Dunn was chosen as the Blue Ribbon Preseason National Player of the Year. NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster can’t stop gushing about him, “We at College Basketball Talk are about as all-in as you can be when it comes to Providence point guard Kris Dunn.” CBS Sports named him as not only a preseason All-American but also the number one player in college basketball. On Oct. 19, a Sports Illustrated preview of the Big East predicted that not only would Dunn win the Big East Player of the Year award, but would do so while being forced to carry a serious load of playing over 90 percent of total game minutes. It is becoming clear that Dunn may be forced to shoulder a load just as heavy as Bryce Cotton ’14 did in the Friars’ Big East title season. In the 2015-2016 season, Providence College Men’s Basketball is going to be the Kris Dunn Show. The NBA can wait, as he wants to take the Friars deep one last time.