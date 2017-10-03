Men’s Cross Country Sets the Bar High

by Ethan Ticehurst ’18

One of the less mentioned, but very successful sports on campus for the past few years has been the Men’s Cross-Country Team.

While they are not as high profile as hockey or basketball, the cross country running teams have seen quite a bit of success in recent history. The sport’s popularity suffers from the fact that there are no running events on the Providence College campus.

However, each time they go out there and run, men’s cross country proves why Friar fans should notice them more. So far this year, the team has run in three meets, with strong performances in all of them.

After taking first in a meet at the University of New Hampshire at the beginning of the month, the team brought that momentum into the Nassaney Invitational in Rhode Island about a week later, coming out with a win there too.

All of this culminated in a seventh place finish a few days ago at the Battle in Beantown meet in Boston.

Leading the way for the Friars so far this year are Aaron Hanlon ’18 and Tom O’Neill ’18, both of whom finished first among the team at least once this year.

Their fast finishes in Rhode Island and Boston last week have helped the team reach new heights in the season so far.

Looking ahead at the season, the team will have to travel far and wide to compete this year. They will be traveling twice to Wisconsin, once for the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and again for the Big East Championships two weeks later.

Also likely is a trip to the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Kentucky in November. Other than that, the team will be traveling all across the Northeast this fall.