Remembering the Greats

by Sam Hardwick ’17

Sports Editor

Two thousand and sixteen has been a hard year for those in sports. Some of the greatest athletes and coaches of our generation, and of all time, have passed away this year, including the great Muhammad Ali. Muhammad Ali had been known as “The Greatest” long before he passed away on June 3, and his career speaks for itself. He won some of the biggest fights the world has ever seen, including the Rumble in the Jungle with George Foreman in 1974. For how good Ali was in the ring, what set him apart from so many other boxing champions, was his demeanor and values that he vehemently upheld throughout his life. He is survived by his fourth wife Lonnie, two sons, and seven daughters.

On June 28, women’s sports lost one of the greatest coaches to ever live. Pat Summitt was the Tennessee Volunteers women’s basketball head coach for an astonishing 38 years, winning 1,098 games during her time there. She has won the most games in NCAA basketball history. Like Ali, Summitt’s impact off the court is what pushes her from great to all-time great. Just two years after Title IX came into effect, Summitt took the Lady Vols head coach position and became a face for women’s sports everywhere, showing everyone that women’s sports not only worked but thrived.

The NFL was also no stranger to loss this year, losing another great coach, James David “Buddy” Ryan. Ryan was an NFL coach for 26 seasons, specializing in making defenses that could pound opposing teams down like nothing that has been seen. He is most known for creating the 46 defensive scheme that helped the 1985-1986 Bears win Super Bowl XX. Buddy Ryan is survived by his two sons, Rex and Rob Ryan, who also are NFL coaches, carrying on his legacy as defensive specialists.