Who is the Strongest One Seed in the Tourney? -UNC

In what has been one of the crazier Men’s College Basketball seasons in recent memory, it is not too crazy to imagine a No. 16 seed finally beating a No. 1 seed this year. With that being said, one of the teams that will definitely not be beaten by a 16-seed will be the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Why? Two words. Brice. Johnson. The UNC forward has been one of the hottest players in basketball this year, averaging a double-double a game (16.6 PPG, 10.6 RBG).

Along with those big statistics, Johnson is shooting 61.4 percent from the field, putting him at the top of his team. Johnson is a product of his surroundings. The Tar Heels have one of the best offenses in the nation this year, averaging over 18 assists per game, which puts them fourth in the nation.

Many of those assists belong to Marcus Paige a.k.a. the other reason why the Tar Heels are the strongest 1-seed in the Tournament. Paige is averaging just shy of four assists per game, but more impressively is shooting an overall 33 percent from three-point land. As a team, UNC has played very well this year despite a few hiccups against weak opponents, winning five of their last six games including wins against both Duke and UVA. North Carolina will look to continue this streak Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Paige-Johnson dynamic will look to dominate and the two could find themselves deep into March if they continue to play well. The biggest obstacle to their championship dreams? No, not No. 1 Kansas –but certain Friars team they could potentially face in the second round.

-Sam Hardwick ’17