Why the Yankees Will Win the American League East

By Chris McCormack ’18

The greatest baseball franchise in MLB history is back and looking toward October baseball. The New York Yankees are finally winning again and doing so with a stacked lineup backed up by some dominant pitching. As all baseball fans know, Aaron Judge went through quite the slump after the all-star break, but it appears he may have gotten his groove back. With three home runs in his last seven games, Judge became just the second player ever to hit 40 home runs in his first season. Joining one of baseball’s greatest, Mark McGwire, there is no doubt he is the real deal. Alongside teammate, Gary Sanchez, the two young guns have mashed 70 home runs and now look to lead the team in taking the American League East division.

The Boston Red Sox have not been playing their best baseball and are a slim 3.5 games ahead of the Bronx Bombers. With a starting rotation led by Luis Severino and capped off with Masahiro Tanaka, New York has consistency from top to bottom. The starting rotation paired with a dominant bullpen and an offense that looks as good as it did to start are three reasons why the Yankees can overtake first place in the last 20 games. That said, however, whoever does end up winning the division is going to be rewarded by playing either the hottest team in baseball, the Cleveland Indians, or the team with the league’s deepest lineups, the Houston Astros. No matter what happens both teams will make the playoffs and the playoffs will be as exciting as ever.