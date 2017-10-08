Women’s Hockey Skates into a New Season

by Meaghan Cahill ’20

sports staff

Along with fall, hockey season has officially arrived in Friartown as the Providence College women’s hockey team kicked off their season this past weekend. The team went into their first official game of the season with a solid pre-season 3-2 win over Laurentian University. Coming off of that win, the team travelled to Schenectady, NY where they dominated against Union College with an outcome of 7-3 that featured seven different goal scorers for the Lady Friars. Following the Union game, they made a quick trip back to campus where they played their season home opener on Sunday against the University of Vermont (UWM). It was a game that was not to be missed as, even though there was a rocky start in the first period that resulted in them being down 2-1, the women’s team pulled ahead on the scoreboard to conclude the game with a 6-2 victory. Once again, the team had six different goal scorers, including Hayley Lunny’21 first goal as a Friar. It was overall a fantastic start to the season for the team, as within two games, 10 different players have already notched a point in the goal’s scored box and 15 of the 18 Friars that dress for the games have earned points.

The success of the weekend opening for the women’s hockey team is looking to be continued throughout the season as they strive to win Hockey East. Last year, they ended their season with a heartbreaking loss to UVM that denied them from furthering in the Hockey East Tournament. However, while players graduated, only two were considered a detrimental loss in terms of playing time. Due to that, the team is fairly young, with seven players each from the freshmen, sophomore, and junior classes. The team is led by four seniors. The experience needed to know how to navigate through Hockey East is definitely there for the team, as well as the relationship between the players in knowing who, how, and where different members like to play. The women’s hockey team, as seen by the success of their first week of the season, know how to play with one another and that will go a long way throughout the season because it is one less thing they have to put their focus on.

As mentioned, the women’s hockey team did not lose many key players with last year’s graduating class, which means that most of the team’s top players will still be in the lineup. This includes defenseman Whitney Dove’20, who had a remarkable breakout season her freshman year with the Friars. One of the many recipients of the Hockey East Rookie of the Week acknowledgement, she went on to finish third in all of Hockey East for defensive scoring, was awarded the Hockey East Rookie of the Year award-the first defenseman to ever win the award in the history of the league, and was unanimously selected to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. Dove scored a goal apiece in the games against both Union and UVM and was awarded this week’s Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week. She is also joined by players Neve Van Pelt’20, who finished her freshman year with the highest face-off win percentage in all of Hockey East and Blair Parent’18, who has twice been recognized as a Hockey East Top Performer.

Head Coach Bob Deraney brought on, as previously stated, seven new players this year from the freshman class, including Lunny. A native of Bedford, New York, she is joined by local Rhode Island player Giana Savastano’21; Canadian players Chloe Gonsalves’21, Ariane Julien’21, and Camryn Tait’2; Sandra Abstreiter’21 from Germany; and her fellow New Yorker Maureen Murphy’21. These freshman, as well as the rest of the team, are captained by Kate Friesen’19 and Madison Sansone’18, who are assisted by Parent and Brooke Boquist’18. Asides from the captains, the team can look to their four seniors for guidance and leadership throughout the season; the senior class includes Parent, Boquist and Sansone, as well Alanna Serviss’18.

The women’s hockey team plays next in Friartown on Oct. 6 at 7pm against Quinnipiac University.