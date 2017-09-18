Women’s Soccer Kicks Off a New Season

By Eileen Flynn ’20

Sports Staff

For the first time in Providence College Women’s Soccer history, the Lady Friars were scheduled to face the Razorbacks of the University of Arkansas on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Both teams stormed the field ready to meet their unfamiliar opponents.

The Razorbacks made their way cross country to Providence, Rhode Island with a winning record of 4-3. They have racked up wins against North Texas, Abilene Christian, James Madison, and Mississippi Valley State. The Razorbacks lost two overtime matches to Southern Methodist University and UConn. Their third loss was against No. 1 Penn State in a close (4-2) match-up. Arkansas’ team has been recognized in the South Eastern Conference with the second-most goals over a series of just seven games and fifth in the nation as of Sept. 8.

Providence’s Women’s Soccer team came off of a powerful win against Brown University on Thursday, September 7. Katie Day ’19 got her team rolling after she netted a penalty shot in the first half. The Friars continued to own the first half by scoring two more times. Hailee Duserick ’19 and Alessandra Arace ’20 are credited with the goals and pushing the Friars ahead to a three goal lead. Brown secured one goal in the final minutes. Shelby Hogan ’20 had six saves, helping the Friars beat their rival neighbors.

Back on their home turf, the Friars greeted the Arkansas Razorbacks. With a quick start, the Razorbacks pushed two goals past Hogan in the fifth and ninth minutes. Arkansas was controlling the game and leading in shots (12-5) and in corners (5-1). Hogan was seeing a lot of action and stopped six saves to Arkansas’ Harris’ two.

The first half concluded with a whistle and the teams separated for half time. Providence’s head coach Sam Lopes sparked the team during half time and supplied the Friars with a new-found energy. Kayla Steeves ’19 placed the ball ahead and after deflecting off of an Arkansas defender, mid-fielder Juliana Pellegrini ’18 kicked the ball into the net. Next, Steeves tied the game by scoring off of a penalty kick in the 36th minute of play.

Arkansas fought back and Stefani Doyle pushed her team ahead once more with a header goal. The Friars had around 40 minutes left to eliminate the one goal lead Arkansas had just secured. Freshman Ann McConnon ’21 picked a good time to score her first collegiate goal.

Around 80 minutes into the game McConnon’s rebound goal tied the Friars and the Razorbacks once more. Continuing with this momentum, Christina Klaum ’18 headed a kicked ball into the net. The fans, no longer sitting in the bleachers of Anderson Stadium, cheered for the Friars comeback win. The game ended and the Providence College’s Women’s Soccer team improved their record to 3-4-0.

The Friars will stay on home territory to face next competitor, St. Joseph’s, on Thursday September 14.