Editor vs. Editor: Favorite Off-Campus Restaruant 

by Kerry Torpey ’20

A&E Co-Editor

When morale is running low on the Providence College campus from endless nights of homework and study prep, nothing is better than taking a stroll down to The Abbey on Admiral Street.

A local burger and beer restaurant, The Abbey takes pride in its fresh ingredients and food made to order. The food, drinks, and atmosphere of The Abbey keep locals coming back for more.

One thing that really makes the hot spot popular is the burgers. With a long and growing list of premium burgers, such as “The Jay Burger,” a burger with “special seasonings,” Vermont Swiss, sauteed onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, and mushrooms. This is why BusinessInsider.com awarded them “Best Burgers” in Rhode Island two years in a row.

The Abbey has weekly deals perfect for PC students on a budget. With $5 burgers and fries on Mondays and 50 cent wings on Tuesdays, could it get any better than that?

For those who are of legal drinking age, The Abbey definitely has a lot to offer. With a total of 92 different beers to select from with 15 on draft, they certainly have made their mark among local bars.

And with numerous TVs hanging around the bar, it is a perfect spot for sports fans to go to cheer on their favorite teams. Even better, you might catch a glimpse of Men’s Basketball Head Coach Ed Cooley, who has been spotted by multiple students eating at The Abbey.

For those of you who are not fans of burgers, they have a great selection to choose from.

Whether you are in the mood for a Jumbo Quesadilla, Caesar salad, stuffed potato skins, and New England Clam Chowder. The Abbey can satisfy your hunger with a variety of great meals, service, and at incredibly reasonable prices. You will leave with your bellies full.

by Abigail Czerniecki ’19

A&E Co-Editor

With over 30 unique sandwich options, Anthony’s Italian Deli has made its name known to the students of Providence College.

Located only a few blocks from PC’s campus, students can do a quick grab-and-go of their favorite deli sandwich anytime.

The delicious recipes go beyond their exquisite homemade sandwiches. Anthony’s offers a range making it impossible to just choose one. From their classic Caesar salad to their vegetarian specialties, Anthony’s can satisfy everyone’s taste buds.

Its best seller, “The Godfather”, is the “Best Italian Sangwich eva.” Priced at only $6.99, the sandwich is filled with prosciutto, mortadella, capicola, sopressata, salami, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot pepper rings, hot pepper relish, onions, pickles, and drizzled with warm balsamic dressing.

With every bite, “The Godfather” is able to keep you wanting more. Eating half is never an option when it comes to this monstrous sandwich. Is your mouth watering yet?

The fun does not stop there. Every spring, Anthony’s Deli hosts the “Fan Submission Showdown.” This competition gets their customers to submit pictures through Instagram to see who can round up the most likes on their picture of their favorite Anthony’s sandwich.

The prize, you ask? A free deli sandwich of your choice. PC’s Ryan O’Malley ‘19 was the big winner of last year’s contest. Can it really get any better? While The Abbey is a shorter walk (only by a few hungry feet), Anthony’s Deli offers PC students a quick, easy, and finger-licking bite to eat.

Before the year gets too busy, take a stroll over to the ever-famous Anthony’s Italian Deli and find the sandwich that will make your taste buds beg for more.