Student Production: Almost, Maine

Almost, Maine, an independent student production directed by Sabrina Guilbeault ’18, was featured the weekend of Nov. 3-5 in the Bowab Studio Theatre at the Smith Center for the Arts. The play was not only artistically crafted, but it brought a wonderfully entertaining performance that still has the hearts of its audiences.

The play was broken down into eight vignettes, divided by fitting transitional songs. These scenes all transpired at the same time on a magical Friday night in an inexplicable and not quite existent town in Maine, known as Almost. Each scene featured a new group of characters, all connected by one thing: love.

The multiple dimensions of love were revealed through the relationships of the characters: yearning for love, lack of love, head-over-heels love, loss of love, and friendly love.

These plain and ordinary characters were undeniably relatable in their romantic endeavors. They grappled with a concept that is well known by all and experienced in so many different ways. With love comes numerous supplementary emotions: hope, pain, delight, pleasure—the list goes on. Through these simple characters, the complexity of love was unveiled.

Although the audience was only exposed to snippets of these characters’ lives, it was so easy to connect with them and feel for them. Characters like Pete (Thomas Edwards ’20) and Ginette (Alexsia Patton ’21) show that love is not easy, and it sure is not simple. Their experiences were a combination of hilarious, magical, and heart-wrenching. Because love has many forms, it was unpredictable.

The cast did a noteworthy job immersing themselves in their roles. Several cast members played more than one character, and were able to completely alter their role from one extreme case of love to another. The talent of the cast was undeniable, which made for an enjoyable experience.

Love is magical, and that was apparent during the closing scene of the play. The two characters that began the play were brought back once more for a mystical ending. It was a picturesque scene with snow, lights, and the most charming form of love: a fairytale ending.