Taylor Swift Releases Witty New Song “Gorgeous”

by Abigail Czerniecki ’19

A&E Co-Editor

Popped it, locked it, and dropped it is what Taylor Swift has done with her new single “Gorgeous,” which was released Thursday, October 20. Swift has now previewed three songs that will be on her new album Reputation, but these new tracks are no “Love Story” or “You Belong With Me.”

In her previous songs such as “Teardrops On My Guitar,” “Mean,” and “Speak Now,” Swift has always made herself the girl who is never anyone’s first choice, or the girl who is picked on. “Gorgeous,” however, sings the song of a bad girl who craves attention from a guy.

In the song, Swift sings of a love interest that is much different from love interest that strays from previous song lyrics. The lyrics aim towards, a relationship that Vulture Magazine calls “disjointed and implausible.”

This song brings out Swift’s metaphorical evil twin. With lyrics like, “I got a boyfriend,/ He’s older than us./ He’s in the club doing I don’t know what/…You should think about the consequences of you touching my hand in a darkened room,” show Swift, who is usually the innocent protagonist in her songs, has now put herself in the position of the cheater.

Billboard applauds Swift and “Gorgeous,” stating that Swift has never been wittier. “For years, people have called Swift crazy in love, a man eater, someone who uses relationships as fodder for songs, but she’s turned that on its head, mocking her image by blowing it up to comical proportions.”

Swift has her fans on the edge of their seats awaiting the completed album of Reputation, that which be released Nov. 17.