Under Pressure: Senior Ring Week Stress

by McKenzie Tavella ’18

Opinion Staff

We are now in our fourth week of classes, which is pretty hard to believe. For seniors, though, we are merely days away from Senior Ring Weekend, which involves a lot of preparation.

Some might think of this as an exciting time, but I am here to set the record straight: this is a week full of stress.

The first thing girls have to deal with is making sure that their dresses are all ready. Some got them hemmed, while others scanned the Internet for online deals and are waiting for them to be delivered.

We all know this in itself is stressful because of how busy our campus mailroom is. Or if you were planning on wearing a dress from home to save money? If you are anything like me, however, you forgot it at home and had to go home over the weekend to get it.

Then you start second guessing your dress decision entirely. Is this too dressy? Is it okay to wear two black dresses back to back? And finally, will people notice if I just wear my prom dress again?

These questions evoke unnecessary stress for countless girls. When there are so many other things to be preoccupied with, especially as a senior, are these feelings of worry, and even anxiety, really worth it? The pressure that girls face in preparation for SRW is similar to that of a high school prom.

We must not forget about the boys. Tuxedo rentals are not only expensive, but if you rented through school, there is only a two-hour time slot in which you can pick them up this week.

What if you’re in class or at practice? You ask your friends and find out that they happen to be busy from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as well; shocker, as it’s the middle of the day and there is always something going on at Providence College at this time. Many would argue that it is worth the rental discount, though.

On top of all of these SRW concerns, girls then have to ask themselves when they will find time to do their nails, get a spray tan, get their hair and makeup done, etc. All of these things begin to pile up.

The guys have to find time to order and pick up corsages, just as the girls have to do for boutonnieres. This custom seems more like a high school tradition than something seniors in college should be participating in.

As if all of this was not enough, we all have to handle our workloads as well. School doesn’t stop for SRW. Of course it would be nice if our professors, knowing it was Senior Ring Weekend, would lighten the workload, but I think we can all agree that’s not going to happen.

When it comes down to it, the torture of SRW only lasts a few days, hopefully leading to a weekend of memories.