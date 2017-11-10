Tiffany and Earl

Dear Tiff and Earl,

How do I prepare for an impending thunderstorm?

Sincerely,

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head

Dear Raindrops on My Head,

Is this an emotional thunderstorm or a real thunderstorm? Because the two are vastly different, and both can be extremely stressful situations.

If it’s a real thunderstorm…

Step 1: Call a man (six pack required)

Step 2: Instruct him to take off his shirt

Step 3: Have him stand out in the rain

Step 4: Watch him work

*Sexist comments and extraneous noises are not required but encouraged*

If it’s an emotional thunderstorm…

Sincerely,

Tiff

Dear Rain Drop Drop Top,

Thunderstorms are the best kind of November weather here at PC. They’re great at knocking all of those pesky, colorful leaves out of the trees which spur pumpkin spice fever and the dreaded “vest weather.” Without the hindrance of these mainstream autumnal trends, dedicated students like me can spend our time more focused on the important things. Or, the new season of Stranger Things. Whatever floats your goats.

Earl