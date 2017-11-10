    November 10, 2017

    Tiffany and Earl

    Dear Tiff and Earl,

    How do I prepare for an impending thunderstorm?

    Sincerely,

    Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head

     

    Dear Raindrops on My Head,

    Is this an emotional thunderstorm or a real thunderstorm? Because the two are vastly different, and both can be extremely stressful situations.

    If it’s a real thunderstorm…

         Step 1: Call a man (six pack required)

         Step 2: Instruct him to take off his shirt

         Step 3: Have him stand out in the rain

         Step 4: Watch him work

    *Sexist comments and extraneous noises are not required but encouraged*

    If it’s an emotional thunderstorm…

         Step 1: Call a man (six pack required)

         Step 2: Instruct him to take off his shirt

         Step 3: Have him stand out in the rain

         Step 4: Watch him work

    *Sexist comments and extraneous noises are not required but encouraged*

    Sincerely,

    Tiff

     

    Dear Rain Drop Drop Top,

    Thunderstorms are the best kind of November weather here at PC. They’re great at knocking all of those pesky, colorful leaves out of the trees which spur pumpkin spice fever and the dreaded “vest weather.” Without the hindrance of these mainstream autumnal trends, dedicated students like me can spend our time more focused on the important things. Or, the new season of Stranger Things. Whatever floats your goats.

    Earl

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    *

    Features

    About Us

    Established in 1935, The Cowl is Providence College’s only student-run newspaper. It boasts six sections and approximately 100 members. Issues are distributed every Thursday evening to roughly 50 locations on and off-campus. High volume areas include the Slavin Center, Phillips Memorial Library, and the Ruane Center.

    PC Instagram

    Subscribe

    Cowl Subscribe


    Need assistance with this form?