Burke Takes the Court

by Eileen Flynn ’20

sports staff

There are few things that Providence College students enjoy more than bragging about successful alumni. Students are filled with pride, thinking about the adults who had the same professors and sat in the same cafeteria and how they are now achieving the incredible in the real world. Not only do they act as an inspiration for students to study harder, alumni success stories help contribute to the life-long connection being a part of the Friar family guarantees. Doris Burke is one name that students have been increasingly dropping on campus over the past couple of days. Doris Burke has been a prominent basketball analysist since 1990, but just within the past week, Burke was promoted as a regular ESPN NBA game analyst. This accomplishment makes her the first women in history to be assigned to cover a full NBA season.

Doris Burke moved in to Providence College in 1983 as a recruited freshman. Burke excelled on the court and by the end of her senior year, she held countless records. She was Providence’s female athlete of the year in 1987 and left the team as an all-time leader in assists. Her talents would later make her the fifth women to be inducted in to the Providence College Hall of fame. Burke received her degree in health service/administration/social work as an undergraduate and then later gained her master’s in Education. Providence College’s schooling helped give Burke the education she needed in order to continue to be involved with the sport she loved even after she was forced to hang up the black and white jersey.

Burke jumped into the reporting world quickly after graduation. She began as a broadcast journalist in 1990 which lead her to join ESPN and ABC networks in 1991. In 1996 she was back within the familiar BIG EAST atmosphere, this time however staying on the sidelines and analyzing the teams playing. As Burke continued to positively impact the sports world with her basketball intuition, she was acknowledged in 2003 by receiving the Rudy award for Best New Face in Sports Television. Burke has been seen most recently in the role as lead ESPN NBA sideline reporter in the important games, including the most popular NBA finals. This past year, Burke was the recipient of the 2017 WISE Women of the Year award.

With a career full of accomplishments, Doris Burke might not even blink twice at her newest goal achieved. However, students like myself continue to be amazed and inspired by this Providence College alum and the career she has built for herself. October 8th will mark the first day for Burke as a full-time ESPN NBA game analysist. I am sure the cheers at Providence College’s Late Night Madness will be extra loud as we welcome back one of our star alums, Doris Burke.