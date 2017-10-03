Forever a Teammate: Garrett Gamez

By Sam Scanlon ’19

A scary moment in the 2017 Men’s Hockey East Quarterfinals left everyone at the Compton Family Ice Arena at the University of Notre Dame in a state of confusion and shock. In the middle of the game, Providence College Men’s Ice Hockey forward Garrett Gamez ’19 collapsed on the bench. After being released the following day, the next few months were a waiting game for Gamez.

After consulting with doctors and looking over the test results, Gamez unfortunately announced that continuing to play hockey would be too much of a risk for his health. Gamez played in 57 games in his two seasons with the Friars, registering 16 points on eight goals and eight assists. His physical presence on the ice, crucial goal scoring ability, and perfect dose of leadership are attributes that are going to be incredibly missed on the Friars’ roster. However, Gamez is not done contributing to the men’s ice hockey team at the College.

Although his career as a player was cut short, Gamez is sticking with the program and is entering this season as a student assistant coach. In this new role, Gamez said that he believes he will be able to “talk to [the coaching staff] about my experience here as a player and let them know what they did that really helped me grow.” As a recent player and classmate of current players on the roster, Gamez’s voice is going to be vital in the communication process between players and coaches.

Gamez is also planning on helping out by serving as an extra resource and mentor for his teammates.

He explained that he vows to help his teammates with any “difficult challenges they may face here at PC, whether that be with school, on the ice, or with family.” These are conversations that may not happen with coaches, so Gamez’s vision is to help his teammates in any way that the coaching staff may not be able to. This role with his teammates will allow the team to develop further cohesiveness and benefit their play on the ice.

Obviously, these past few months have been difficult for Gamez. However, continuing his journey as a member of the men’s ice hockey team is something that he is extremely excited about and grateful for. “In the athletic department, from Mr. Driscoll down, everyone has made an amazing effort to keep me involved with the team and I can’t describe how thankful I am for them to do that.”

With his junior and senior years ahead of him, Gamez still has plenty of time to put his stamp on this program. He had nothing but praise and kind words for the outpour and support from his teammates, the staff, and the entire PC community.

He concludes, “I look forward to all of the opportunities that I will have to help the team out. Those guys on that team are all brothers to me and I am very grateful that I get to be by their side for the next two years and be a part of such an amazing program.”

Don’t miss Gamez and the Friars this season as their road to a National Championship begins Oct. 6 at Miami University (OH).