Why are the Cowboys America’s Team

by Nicholas Buckley ’21
sports staff
If asked what America’s football team, the Dallas Cowboy’s would most certainly come across anyone’s mind, especially those who grew up watching them in their prime. One of the largest forces in football, the Cowboys have dominated the league for years. Although
it must be said that the Cowboys haven’t been the superpower they were back in the day, one can’t take away from what they’ve done for the NFL community and the sport as a whole.
The Cowboy’s have been in eight Super Bowls and won five, numbers like these can only be matched by few other teams.
Players such as Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman, two of the best Football players ever, also play their part in the Cowboys massive
fandom. Being a team with Hall of Fame tier players on the rosters almost every year is a great way to catch the eye of NFL fans around the country. And, once the attention was there the Cowboys just needed results, which for many years they delivered season
after season.
Just to further prove the Cowboys as America’s football team, look at their revenue. Valued at a little over four billion dollars,
the Cowboys aren’t just the most valuable football team, but the most valuable sports team in the world. In the end of the day it’s hard to argue numbers, and to valued as highly as the Cowboys are just goes to show how large to fanbase is across the country.
The Cowboys team nickname is even America’s team.
PCI
PCI | Sep.28, 2017
