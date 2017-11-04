Why Men’s Basketball is PC’s Best Winter Sport

By Chris McCormack ’18

Sports Staff

The winter sports season is arguably the biggest season for Providence College. With two of our programs on the national stage, it is hard to overlook it as one of the better seasons. Both the Men’s Hockey and Men’s Basketball Teams are ranked in the preseason rankings.

PC men’s hockey currently sits at number six in the USCHO.com rankings. Men’s basketball is currently ranked number 23 according to ESPN’s preseason power rankings. That said, it is time to settle a long discussed debate of which winter sport’s team is the most exciting.

In an attempt to take nothing away from all the winter athletes, it is only right to say that our men’s basketball team takes the cake for most exciting. With most of the team returning from last year and the addition of three highly touted recruits, including a top 40 recruit in Makai Ashton-Langford ‘21, it is hard to see a situation where they would not be the most exciting. Kyron Cartwright ‘18 looks to make a strong case for best point guard in the country while also trying to get the team to a Big East Championship and make a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament.

The Big East is wide open this year as there is no team that is clearly above and beyond better than the rest of the field. That said, with the talent PC has on this roster and the anticipation of all of our students, it is not out of the question for this team to make a run.

By taking all this into consideration, it makes sense to call this team the most exciting of all winter sports. This team’s roster has the potential to be the best Friars basketball team in a while, and given the phenomenal coaching ability of Ed Cooley, the whole Friar family should be excited for this year’s season.