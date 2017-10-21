Congress Updates 10.17.17

by Connor Nolan ’19

Student Congress Publicity

This past Tuesday, Congress welcomed back Dr. James Campbell, Title IX coordinator and assistant vice president for student development and compliance, to discuss the ongoing changes to the school’s outreach policies and programs regarding depression and suicide. He also introduced Cheryl Granai, the newly hired coordinator of prevention and outreach services for the College. She comes from Salve Regina University, and has already begun working to improve awareness on campus.

Campbell went on to talk to the members of Congress about how the changes are taking place, even though many are still in the preliminary stages. He also fielded questions as to what the Congress believed to be some of the more important aspects that needed to be addressed on campus regarding depression and suicide. Students had questions regarding the College’s policies on sexual health and how sometimes treating an issue as “taboo” can lead to psychological issues for those who deal with them on campus.

Questions were also asked regarding finding better ways to include isolated students, get professors involved, and how the insurance policy relates to counseling. Campbell promised to look into these issues during the overhaul of the program, and made it clear that insurance is not necessary in order to receive counseling. The Congress would like to thank Campbell and Granai for taking the time to speak to the Congress and wish them well in their work on this vital program.

This upcoming Friday, October 20, the outreach committee will be holding Pumpkin Fest from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Slavin Lawn. All are welcomed!

The Class of 2021 is looking forward to filling out their members, with special elections that are currently underway.

Congress will be going on retreat this weekend in order to build relationships and comradery with members of the club that they will be working with throughout the year. Best wishes to all going on the trip!

Although there was no old business to be presented before the Congress, one piece of new business was introduced on Tuesday. The proposed legislation would bring an end to the term “service hours” in designation of required events and time commitments for members of the Congress. The presenters of the piece spoke to the old designation and rules as being outdated and seemingly unenforceable, and instead wish to replace it with something that is more applicable. The Congress will hear the full details of the replacement next week, when it will more than likely be voted upon.